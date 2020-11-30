WisDOT, Gov. Evers recognize Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers declared November 30th as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin winter weather ranges from freezing rain to heavy accumulations of snow – sometimes all in one day. No matter the conditions, Wisconsin’s snowplow drivers ensure that necessary travel can take place,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in a press release. “Motorists can help snowplow drivers by driving carefully, giving snowplows room to work and, when possible, avoiding travel during storms.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is using the day as a reminder for drivers to slow down on the road around plows and to give them plenty of space, especially during inclement weather.