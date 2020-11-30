Where to find Santa this season

(WAOW) -- He may not be doling out hugs, or seating any kids on his lap, but Santa is still bringing joy to the world even during a pandemic-affected Christmas season.

"It's gonna be different, but it's been a different year," said Jen Fox, owner of Clean Slate Coffeehouse in Rothschild.

Santa's helper will be at the coffeehouse this Saturday, taking distanced pictures and collecting toys for Marshfield Children's Hospital.

"We're going to put a plexiglass wall, kids can still tell him what they want for Christmas, we're going to keep it as fun and traditional as we can, but always keep it very safe," said Fox.

Locations like Wausau Center Mall, and Frank's Hardware in Stevens Point have cancelled their Santa stop this year, but others are continuing on with health and safety in mind.

Geppetto's Workshop in Stevens Point will have Santa in the window for pictures and letter drop offs on Saturdays this month.

Manager of Gepetto's Lindsey Jurgella said, "We never really had space inside the store to have everyone make a line through, so this year have Santa in the window, there's glass in between and we'll have a mail box so people can send their letter off to him."

They haven't had a Santa in previous years, but always wanted to. They felt this year was the right opportunity.

"We thought that would be the perfect way for kids to still say hi to Santa claus and get that experience," continued Jurgella.

Not only can you see the big man in red sit through a store window, but also your own car.

This Sunday, St. Paul's Church in Wausau is bringing Santa to you and the comfort of your car via a drive through meet and greet. The bearded fellow will have a treat for each good boy or girl who drives through.

Senior Minister of St. Paul's Church the Rev. Phillip Schneider said, "We'll even have elves that will visit your car but even they will be masked up and we'll be ready to do the best we can at making sure everybody's safe."