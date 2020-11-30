Wausau finalized route for drive-thru parade

Wausau (WAOW) -- Wausau Events has finalized the parade route for Dec. 4.

This year, it will be a reverse, or drive-thru parade at Marathon Park. That means the floats will not move and instead be stationary inside the park.

According to Wausau Events, the entrance and exits will be at Garfield Avenue and a map will be provided. Marathon Park will be a one-way that night.

The parade takes place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

