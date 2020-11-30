Truckers for Tots continues tradition of giving back to central Wisconsin communities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Truckers for Tots is in it's 12th year of helping out the Toys for Tots campaign across central Wisconsin.

This year, Midstate Trucking is taking it's toy shopping spree to 5 communities: Wausau, Stevens Point, Marshfield, Eau Claire and Duluth. Over $50,000 was raised this year to buy new toys for kids in need.

"It gives you a great feeling to do that knowing that these gifts are going to get opened on Christmas morning by children that otherwise may not have had something to open," said President of Midstate Trucking Jon Vandehey.

For more information on how you can donate to Toys for Tots, click here.