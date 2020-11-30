Speaker Vos, Congressman Pocan appear in latest bipartisan ‘Stop the Spread,’ campaign video

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine) appeared alongside Congressman Mark Pocan (D-2nd Dist.) in the latest commercial and online ad set to air with the Wisconsin 'Stop the COVID Spread!' coalition.

"We can still live our lives and be sensible and safe," says Vos in the video.

Both elected officials repeat tips often sited by state health officials, including masking, washing hands and being socially distant, continuing by saying "it's not a left or right issue."

This, just weeks after Speaker Vos announced a series of ideas to quell the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, which has been some of the worst in the country.

Both Governor Tony Evers and Speaker Vos have made mention of hosting a meeting to have the state legislature step in to guide Wisconsin's plan against COVID, which has primarily relied on Executive Orders since March, though nothing has been announced.