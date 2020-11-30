Sawmill Adventure Park in Rothschild closing temporarily

Rothschild (WAOW) -- The Sawmill Adventure Park in Rothschild is closing temporarily.

According to a post on its website, the trampoline park says it feels as if they aren't doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We have loved ones who work at local healthcare facilities, and it is continually hard to ignore the affect this is having on our frontline workers," the post reads.

The post does not say when the park will reopen.