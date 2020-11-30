San Francisco public utilities chief charged with corruption

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The head of San Francisco’s Public Utilities Commission, which oversees millions of dollars in city contracts, has resigned after being charged with bribery in an ongoing federal corruption probe. PUC General Manager Harlan Kelly was charged Monday and accused of taking cash, meals and trips from construction company executive Walter Wong in exchange for insider information on contracts. In a statement reported by the San Francisco Examiner, Kelly says he’s not guilty but can’t do his job while defending himself. Kelly is the latest in a slew of city employees to be charged with corruption.