Russia under renewed pressure to explain Navalny poisoning

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russia has come under renewed pressure to explain the nerve agent attack on opposition figure Alexei Navalny as the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog got underway. Navalny fell ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia, and was flown to Germany for treatment two days later. Tests carried out by labs in Germany, France and Sweden and by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons established he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent. A group of 56 nations issued a statement as the start of Monday’s OPCW annual meeting urging Moscow to disclose “in a swift and transparent manner the circumstances of this chemical weapons attack.” Russia denies involvement in Navalny’s poisoning.