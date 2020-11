The Packers week 14 divisional showdown with the Detroit Lions has been flexed to 3:25 p.m. according to Adam Schefter.

Flex-schedule change for Week 14: Packers-Lions moves to 4:25 PM ET on FOX, Dec. 13. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

That move means all but one of the Packers remaining games will be played in primetime, with two late afternoon games and two night games.

Their week 17 game against the Bears is still scheduled for noon.