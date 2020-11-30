On London street, virus forces small shops to adapt or close

LONDON (AP) — On a bustling street in east London, shops are scrambling to adapt to the pandemic and survive. Small businesses all over the world are struggling as the virus forces many to close outright while also remaking consumer habits, but many in the U.K. are facing the double whammy of the pandemic and the economic uncertainty caused by Britain’s exit from the European Union. As in much of Europe, the United Kingdom saw a sharp resurgence of COVID-19 infections this autumn, and officials imposed a second round of severe restrictions. The suffering has been especially acute in the U.K., where Europe’s deadliest outbreak has plunged the economy into the worst recession on record.