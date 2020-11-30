NorthStar Restoration donates hundreds of pounds of clothes to Red Cross

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Nearly 300 pounds of donated clothing and upwards of $1,000 were collected by a Wausau business to aid those in need.

Both the clothing and funds were the results of NorthStar's second annual Wall of Warmth charity cookout and car show from October.

NorthStar Restoration say the delivery, which happened on November 19th, is an increase of 100 pounds from 2019. All proceeds go to benefit the American Red Cross.

According to a press release, the clothing will be distributed to homeless veterans across the Badger State.