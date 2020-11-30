No. 10 Hoosiers lose starting QB with season-ending injury

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn anterior ligament. Penix was injured during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory over Maryland. Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Utah, replaces Penix. The announcement comes one day after the Hoosiers moved up to two spots to No. 10 in The Associated Press Top 25. It’s the third consecutive season Penix has had a season-ending injury. The Hoosiers visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.