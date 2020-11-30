Moderna to request FDA authorization today

(CNN) -- Pharmaceutical giant Moderna is set to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration Monday.

Moderna wants the agency to review data showing the vaccine is roughly 94% effective at preventing COVID-19. The same data indicates it's 100% effective at preventing severe cases.

One other company, Pfizer, has already applied for vaccine authorization -- with efficacy data similar to Moderna's.

The FDA will review both applications with its advisory committee in December.

Dr. Anthony Facui, the nation's foremost infectious disease expert, said the first vaccinations in the U.S. are expected to happen towards late December.

Moderna expects to have roughly 20 millions doses of its vaccine available in the U.S. by the end of 2020. The company said it's on track to produce 500 million to one billion doses globally next year.