Madison high school student dies of COVID-19 complications

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials at a Madison high school say a student has died after a brief coronavirus-related illness. In an email to students and families, East High School’s principal said junior Isai Morocho died unexpectedly during the Thanksgiving break. Principal Brendan Kearney described Morocho as “a caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” as well as an excellent student. The high school has set up virtual meetings for Monday and Tuesday afternoons to provide support for grieving students and staff.