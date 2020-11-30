Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Lebanon’s negotiations over their disputed maritime borders that were scheduled to take place have been postponed. Officials from the two countries confirmed that Wednesday. The two countries have engaged in indirect, U.S.-mediated talks to draw a sea border, despite formally being in a state of war. The last round of talks were held in late October and hosted in by the United Nations in a southern Lebanese border town. The sides are negotiating their disputed maritime borders that involve potentially lucrative offshore oil and gas deals.