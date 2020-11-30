‘Game Change’ co-author John Heilemann has book on 2020 race

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-author of the million-selling “Game Change” has a book of his own coming about the 2020 election. John Heilemann is working on a first-hand account of Joe Biden’s victorious campaigns over his Democratic Party rivals in the primaries and over President Donald Trump in the general election. Heilemann had collaborated with Mark Halperin on “Game Change,” about the 2008 race, and on “Double Down,” about 2012. Halperin has since faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Heilemann’s new book is currently untitled. It draws on three decades of covering the former vice president, Barack Obama’s running mate in 2008 and 2012.