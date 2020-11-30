FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to leave telecom agency on January 20

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, says he is leaving the telecommunications regulator on Inauguration Day. President-elect Joe Biden will choose a new Democratic head for the agency. A new administration typically picks a new chairman. Pai has presided over a contentious FCC. He undid net neutrality rules that barred internet service providers like Comcast and AT&T from favoring some types of online traffic over others in 2017 and championed other deregulatory efforts. The incoming FCC is likely to try to reinstate net neutrality rules and focus on getting internet service to more Americans.