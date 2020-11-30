Dry pattern lingers, turning milder gradually

It certainly felt brisk and cold Monday with temperatures staying in the 20s most of the day along with wind chill factors down around 10 degrees at times. Thankfully the wind will be lighter the next few days and there will be some gradual warming.

Monday night looks mostly clear although scattered lake effect clouds will linger in the far north. Lows should be in the middle to lower 10s with north to northwest winds around 5 mph. Tuesday looks sunny and quiet with highs warming to near 34 degrees. The wind will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

The very dry weather pattern is likely to stick around basically right into next week! The main storm tracks are veering around the Midwest in what is called “split flow”. Temperatures will climb just a bit going into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 10s. There should be a decent amount of sunshine mixed with a few cloud patches.

Even milder air is projected to push in from the northwest for Friday and Saturday. This coupled with sunshine should boost readings to highs in the low 40s. Lows should be in the lower 40s generally although it wouldn't surprise me if it ended up a few degrees warmer.

A cold front may try to push through the area Sunday. That could bring partly sunny and blustery conditions. Lows should be in the upper 20s with highs in the mid 30s. We can't rule out some flurries in the northern part of the area.

Next Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 30s, which still isn't too bad for this time of the year. It does look partly cloudy. There are signs of another quick warm up by the middle of next week.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 30-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1967 - A record November snowstorm struck the Washington D.C. area. It produced up to a foot of snow in a 12 hour period. (David Ludlum)

1976 - MacLeod Harbor, AK, reported a precipitation total for November of 70.99 inches, which established a state record for any month of the year. (The National Weather Summary)