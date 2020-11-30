Cyber Monday: More small businesses moving online

(WAOW) -- This year's Cyber Monday provides more shopping options than ever before.

"What we've been seeing in general for a trend in retail for years now has been a shift to online," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, executive director of the Wausau River District.

That shift is now beginning to include small, locally owned businesses. Spurred by the lack of in-person shopping, small businesses are embracing the internet.

"We've actually had many businesses take advantage of this time and start their own online stores which is fantastic for small businesses," Opal-Wahoske said.

One of those businesses is local pet supply shop Katzenbarkers. They set up an online platform in May after the pandemic hit.

"It's limited to about half of what we have in our physical store, so we're still getting a good mix of business online and in store," said manager Rebecca Bearjar.

While they say most of their customers still prefer shopping in person about 10-15% of their business recently has come from online shopping.

"People are often more comfortable shopping online or calling in, so to have a place where people can browse at least some of our product selection online has been really helpful," Bearjar said.

Even if it's online, supporting local businesses still helps the economy.

"If you buy something from Wisconsin, the sales tax does go to the state of Wisconsin," said Jim Temmer, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin. "So that's another good reason why you should shop local."

Temmer said now more than ever, it's crucial to do your holiday shopping locally.

"When we want them here later, they won't be here if we don't support them right now," he said.