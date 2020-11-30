Body recovered from ditch in Portage County

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating a death in Junction City after a body was found in a ditch within the Village.

According to the press release, authorities were alerted just after noon on Monday for a body found along West First Street, east of Church Avenue.

The body has been identified as a 49-year-old Junction City man, though his identity has not yet been released until family has been notified.

The death is being investigated.