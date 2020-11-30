Blustery Monday but Mild Week Ahead

Much like Sunday evening, today will be another breezy day. After the passing cold front, temperatures dropped quite a bit so expect to bundle up today if you want to be comfortable.

Today: Small chance of morning flurries. Decreasing clouds to partly cloudy or clear. Breezy and cold.

High: 29 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy north, otherwise mainly clear. Cold.

Low: 15 Wind: N 6-12

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonal for the first day of December.

High: 34 Wind: NW 5-10

It will be a chilly day in North Central Wisconsin today. Along with the lower temperature (forecast high 29 degrees), the high winds will drag down the wind chill to the lower 20s or teens. Gusts could be up to 30 mph. Additionally, lake effect snow this morning is possible in the North, although looking unlikely. There also may be a few stray flurries here and there, but otherwise, the day will be dry. Fortunately, today is the coldest day in the forecast, and temperatures through the week will be around or above average.

Tonight the cool temperatures will continue and it will likely drop to the mid to low teens.

As we transition into December on Tuesday, it is going to be seasonal. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, and it will be rather quiet. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day; in fact, it is possible you may not see a cloud in the sky. Winds will have died down from Monday but will still be out of the North or North West.

The rest of the week is looking to remain mild and dry. There is a chance for a few flurries on Friday; however, no significant precipitation is currently forecast. Most days will see partly cloudy skies, and next weekend will be slightly warmer than average. Breezy conditions will once again move in next weekend as well.

Enjoy the last day of November! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 30-November 2020

Today in Weather History:

1988 - Snow in the Upper Great Lakes Region pushed the precipitation total for the month at Marquette, MI, past their previous November record of 7.67 inches. Santa Anna winds in southern California gusted to 75 mph at Laguna Peak. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 - Squalls produced heavy snow in the Lower Great Lakes Region, with 15 inches reported at Chaffee, NY, and at Barnes Corners NY. Tropical Storm Karen drenched parts of Cuba with heavy rain. Punta Del Este reported fourteen inches of rain in 24 hours. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)