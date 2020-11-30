Beware of Giving Tuesday Scams

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) want you to be aware of people who might try to take advantage of charitable people on Giving Tuesday.

To avoid being scammed, they say:

Do not make a payment over the phone, hang up and do additional research first.

Do not click on links or attachments in emails, text messages, or social media posts, and do not share information with senders you do not know.

Watch for imposter website links or social media profiles; check the spelling of the charity’s name on the account and website.

If you don’t recognize the name or number, ask who is making the request

Ask for the name, address, and phone number of the organization asking for the donation.

Ask how your donation will be used and what percentage of your donation will be used for program services (also referred to as the organization's charitable purpose) rather than for administrative, management, or fundraising costs.

Ask a caller to send written material about the organization.

Additionally, you can research charitable organization's before giving at the DFI's database: http://www.wdfi.org/CharitableOrganizations/default.htm