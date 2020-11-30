Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus vaccine inching toward approval in the U.S. is desperately anticipated by Americans longing for a path back to normal life. But criminals are waiting, too. They’re ready to use that desperation to their advantage. Homeland Security investigators are working with Pfizer, Moderna and dozens of other drug companies racing to complete and distribute the vaccine and treatments for the virus. The goal is to prepare for the scams that will inevitably come, especially after the mess of criminal activity this year with phony personal protective equipment, false cures and extortion schemes.