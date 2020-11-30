Asia Today: 6 dead in pandemic unrest at Sri Lanka prison

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Inmates unhappy about the coronavirus threat at an overcrowded prison near Sri Lanka’s capital have clashed with guards who opened fire, leaving six prisoners dead and 35 others injured. Officials say two guards were critically injured. Inmates have staged protests in recent weeks at several prisons as the number of coronavirus cases surges in the facilities. More than a thousand inmates in five prisons have tested positive and at least two have died. About 50 prison guards have also tested positive. A prisoners’ rights group says the inmates at Mahara prison near Colombo had been frustrated because their pleas for coronavirus testing and separation of infected prisoners had been ignored by officials for more than a month.