Art world star gives back by buying work of the undiscovered

NEW YORK (AP) — Painter Guy Stanley Philoche, a star in the New York art world, had wanted to treat himself to a fancy watch after a hugely successful gallery show. Then the pandemic hit, and he feared for all the struggling artists who haven’t been so lucky. So he gave up his $15,000 Rolex dreams and went on a different kind of buying spree, putting out a call on Instagram to any artist anywhere who had creations to sell. The submissions rolled in, hundreds at a time. Philoche has spent about $60,000 so far and plans to continue as long as he can.