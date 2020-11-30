A likely mild December

November is going in the books as warmer than normal in Wisconsin and the Midwest and that trend will likely be with us for December as well. Check out the latest outlook for December 2020, produced November 30th from the Climate Prediction Center.

As you see, there is a significant chance of above normal temperatures in Wisconsin and the middle of the nation. In fact most of the country including Alaska should be warmer than normal. Basically, just parts of Florida have increased odds of being cooler than normal.

As we examine the precipitation outlook, it appears the dry pattern will continue for Wisconsin as well.

Much of the nation could be getting less snow and rain than normal according to the CPC. It could be wetter than usual in the northeast part of the country as well as a little sliver of southeast Alaska. This dry trend is not good news in Wisconsin for skiing and snowmobiling. I hope at some point in the month we get enough to at least have a White Christmas.

The "split flow" pattern that has developed recently is projected to basically stick around for a while. This pattern keeps weather systems rather weak crossing the Northern Plains into the Midwest and moisture starved. Meanwhile the southern branch of the jet stream will be active through parts of the southern U.S. before merging up with the northern stream over the eastern part of the country. This tends to develop stronger storms on the East Coast with heavy precipitation out there.

Well, I hope you find ways to enjoy December even if we don't get much of the pretty white stuff!