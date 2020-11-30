91-year-old killed in semi crash

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WAOW) - One person is dead after a fatal car-versus-semi crash on State Highway 13 Friday.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department reports the crash was called in just before noon on Friday at the intersection of State Highway 13 and County Road A in the Village of Dorchester.

A passenger vehicle, driven by Faye A. Amo, 91, was attempting to turn onto Highway 13 when a semi-truck allegedly drove through the intersection against a red light and struck Amo's car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck appeared to be uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.