7-year-old Wisconsin boy shoots 21-point buck

Oconto County, Wisc. (WLUK/CNN) -- The 9-day gun deer hunt wrapped up in Wisconsin Sunday but not before a 7-year-old boy from Oconto County shot a trophy buck.

Jericho Manske shot a 21-point buck on an Oconto County deer ranch Saturday.

"I got set up, and I just pulled the trigger and I was shooting from 50 yards. It ran 30 yards and it dropped," Jericho said.

Jericho's dad, Eric Manske said the trick could be that he taught him young,

"I mean I had him shooting a BB gun at target when he was probably one -- he shot a spike when he was five in Michigan, and a six pointer last year at six years old," Eric said.

The buck is now at a local taxidermist awaiting a chest mount.