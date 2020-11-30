6 new deaths, 96 more hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were 6 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 96 people were newly-hospitalized according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Because of delays in data collection over the holiday weekend however, the daily totals reported to DHS don't always correlate to the actual number of deaths on a particular day. Deaths by day are reported by DHS HERE.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,824 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 10 from the day prior.

Of those, 398 are in the ICU, down 8 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,534 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 6,206 negative cases.

The 6 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,313 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 315,086 or 81.4 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

hosp. Nov. 29 22 117 3307 16999 Nov. 28 28 167 3285 16882 Nov. 27 17 57 3257 16715 Nov. 26 62 201 3240 16656 Nov. 25 63 248 3178 16457 Nov. 24 104 279 3115 16209 Nov. 23 6 107 3011 15930 Nov. 22 0 89 3005 15823

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

