Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus. A person with direct knowledge of the event tells The Associated Press that Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano got the results at the White House on Wednesday. Mastriano was there for a meeting between Trump and like-minded Republican state lawmakers about efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. Mastriano has aggressively opposed policies under the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and keep people safe.