Police probe why officer used tear gas on Polish lawmaker

Polish police say are studying video footage to understand the circumstances that led a police officer to target a member of parliament with tear gas. An officer sprayed Barbara Nowacka in the face with the gas as she held out her parliamentary identity card to show him Saturday night. The incident occurred during a protest in Warsaw against a restrictive abortion ruling and the recent use of police force against protesters. Nowacka was one of several lawmakers who attended the protest to monitor events after police used force and tear gas against protesters. A police spokesman acknowledged that the incident looks “shocking” but says all circumstances must be clarified.