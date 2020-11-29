New program “Silver Sparks” brings holiday cheer to those in need.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) – A new program aims to bring holiday cheer to people who are homebound this year.

Home Delivered Meals Coordinator Kris Hughes said she got the idea after noticing significantly sadder voices over the phone from those receiving meals. Most in the program are elderly, and due to the pandemic don't leave the house for their health and safety.

She thought those that would typically get to share the warmth of their family during the holidays, may not be able to this year. With that, sparked the idea for "SILVER SPARKS". It is to give a feeling of ‘warmth and kindness’ needed by many today.

Organizers are seeking donations that are “cozy,” like hot chocolate, fuzzy socks, knitted items, any Christmas trinkets or staples like ornaments.

Hughes said that they believe they can collect enough for each of their 800 meal recipients, potentially more.

"If we could just give people a bag, like a nice cellophane bag with a big bow on it, how beautiful that would be for them to just receive something in their home, and keep them safe," said Hughes.

Organizers will be bagging the items the week before Christmas and distributing them to meal recipients.

Home Delivered Meals is a United Way-funded program. Donations may be dropped off at the Marshfield United Way office or the Marshfield Medical Center cafeteria.

Drop off stations will also be available Nov. 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the former Marshfield Office Max parking lot and Dec. 13, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the main entrance at Marshfield Medical Center.

For more information, contact Hughes at 715-387-9585 or Ashley Winch, United Way, at 715-384-9992.