Federal judges uphold Kentucky governor’s virus school order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals panel has upheld Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to stop in-person classes at religious schools during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-member panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Sunday issued a stay of a federal judge’s order from last week. Under Beshear’s new restrictions, middle and high schools are required to continue with remote instruction until January. Elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if the county they’re located in isn’t in a “red zone,” the highest category for COVID-19 incidence rates.