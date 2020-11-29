Christmas tree farms see great opening weekend









Newby's Farm Sunday, November 29th, 2020.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Now that Thanksgiving leftovers are packed away, it's time for Christmas. Dozens of families used the weekend to kick off the holidays and sniff out the perfect Evergreen for their home.

Visitors snaked through the trees and into the field, where they picked trees tall and small to fill their homes.

"There wasn't a lot of snow so we wouldn't be trekking through here, and we wanted to continue a family tradition," said Aaralyn Gardner.

Meanwhile, some families starting new traditions, opted for real foliage this year.

Mother Chelsea Thompson said, "we're excited to do something different. It's our first year in a house all together with new family and we decided we wanted to do a real tree."



With the pandemic sending working parent and school children home, families will have more time to spend around their tree, and more incentive to get out of the house to chop down their own.

"I remember things like this from when I was little, and I think it gives them something really special to look forward to every year," Thompson continued.

Newby's said on a typical year they sell around 800 trees. This year, they think they will exceed 1,000.

"We're seeing an increase in people coming out, and we've got a lot of first timers this year, " said Newby's new owner Becky Ottman.

In a year when shopping local is crucial, Newby's Farm emphasizes that buying from places like them helps more than just one family.

Ottman said, "we go and buy our trees, go and buy our feed at a local store and were allowing them to put food on their table too. It's a never-ending cycle."

When asked how many trees they've sold so far? They say they're too busy to count.