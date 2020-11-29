Breezy and chilly through Monday, then milder and quiet

The day began quiet, then turned cloudy and breezy as a cold front passed through. Early afternoon temperatures were in the low to mid 30s, and then slowly fell. By mid afternoon wind chills were in the low to mid 20s.

The breezy and cooler trend will linger tonight and Monday. Highs Monday will remain below freezing, with wind chills near 10 degrees during the morning.

Lake-effect snow showers and flurries are expected to continue across northern Wisconsin through tomorrow morning, and then diminish. A few inches of accumulation will be possible in Ashland, Iron, Vilas, and northern Oneida Counties, with lessor amounts to the south. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon Monday for Iron County, where accumulations could reach around 5 inches.

The forecast the rest of the week is rather quiet, with plenty of sunshine and a slightly above-average temperature trend.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. November 29, 2020

