Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield. Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House communications director, and Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary. Two other women, Karine Jean Pierre and Pili Tobar, will also be part of the communications team. Meanwhile, The Associated Press has learned that Biden also plans to name the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, Neera Tanden, as director of the Office of Management and Budget.