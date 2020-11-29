AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Bears 27-10

At halftime, the Packers lead the Bears 27-10.

Going head-to-head with one of the top defenses in the league, Green Bay's offense would not be intimidated early.

They took the game's opening drive 75 yards, and Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 12-yard score to open the game. Mason Crosby missed the extra point, making the Packers lead, 6-0.

It's Adams sixth straight game with a touchdown. It was also his 500th career reception.

Chicago, one of the league's worst offenses, responded quickly.

David Montgomery ripped a 57-yard run, setting the Bears up for a 27-yard field goal that cut the lead in half.

Green Bay didn't hesitate on their second drive of the game. After a 14-play drive on their first of the game, they went nine plays, and Rodgers found Marcedes Lewis for the 5-yard score, pushing the Packer lead to 13-3.

Chicago looked to be putting together a good looking drive, but Trubisky threw a ball into double coverage, and Darnell Savage came away with his first interception of the season.

The Packers made them pay. Another long drive ended with Rodgers finding one of his weapons. This time it was Allen Lazard for a 2-yard score, pushing the lead to 20-3.

The scoring continued for the Packers, and it continued quickly. Trubisky was stripped, Preston Smith picked it up and scored, giving the Packers the 27-3 lead.

But the Bears responded with their best drive of the day, and Trubisky found Allen Robinson for a one-yard score, making it 27-10 just 19 seconds before halftime.

Both teams punted to start the second half, and then the fireworks started once again.

Savage picked off Trubisky for the second time in the game, and four plays later, Rodgers found Robert Tonyan for a 39-yard touchdown.

The fourth touchdown of the game for Rodgers pushed the Packers lead to 34-10.

With the touchdown throw, Rodgers surpassed 50,000 passing yards for his career.

The Packers defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense gifted them with another touchdown.

This time it was Jamaal Williams up the gut for the 13-yard score, giving the Packers a 41-10 lead.