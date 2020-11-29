Artists Sunday encourages shoppers to support artists

(WAOW) -- You've heard of Black Friday and small business Saturday, but did you know Sunday was Artists Sunday?

It's a day dedicated to encouraging shoppers to support artists this holiday season. Artists offer unique and hand-crafted gifts that often can't be found anywhere else.

Thomas Barnett, artist and owner of Tom's Drawing Board in Rhinelander says it's especiallt important to support independent artists and their shops this year during the pandemic.

"Even if you're buying something small, every little bit helps, and when you shop local, you're helping out your neighbors and your family and friends."

You can support artists in stores or online through websites like Etsy.