A long road to US charges against Islamic State ‘Beatles’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The indictment charging two Islamic State militants in the torture and deaths of American hostages in Syria is the culmination of a yearslong legal and diplomatic tussle between the U.S. and Britain. Interviews by The Associated Press with nearly a dozen people pull back the curtain on those talks and reveal new details about a counterterrorism success in the waning months of the Trump administration. The two men, Britons Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, face charges in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. They’re accused of being part of a cell dubbed “The Beatles” by their captors because of their British accents.