To court Latinos, Democrats have to expand strategy in 2022

PHOENIX (AP) — Immigrant-rights and grassroots organizations that have been mobilizing Latinos in Arizona for nearly two decades helped propel Joe Biden to victory in a traditionally conservative state. But there wasn’t a blue shift in most statewide races or in some other parts of the country with large Latino populations, leaving questions about the future of Democratic candidates and how the party can capitalize on these gains in 2022 and 2024. In parts of the country where Democrats have long reigned, more Latinos voted for President Donald Trump than expected, providing a lesson in the limits of the party’s grip on a diverse segment of voters.