Stevens Point celebrates grand opening of new visitor center

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau opened it's new location Saturday in the heart of downtown.

Located on Main Street, the visitor center has been rebranded and is decorated with art from local artists. It also features a gift shop where visitors can buy t-shirts, hats and other items themed around Stevens Point.

Executive Director Sara Brish said she hopes this new location will allow them to connect better with visitors.

"A lot of times, people take the area for granted and don't have any idea of what's happening throughout the county," she said. "So, we're really excited to meet them where we are, which is in the heart of our region."

Merchandise will also be available for purchase online.