Shoppers, business owners acknowlege Small Business Saturday

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- From Black Friday to the simplicity of Small Business Saturday.

"This year it's more important than ever to shop local and support our small businesses," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District.

This year the pandemic has hit those small businesses hard.

"Things definitely slowed down," said Mary Gallagher, Owner of the Milk Merchant in Wausau. "We closed our doors for a few months, and then we were doing curbside pickup."

Opal-Wahoske said if things don't get better, it could have dire consequences for some businesses.

"We're looking at one out of two businesses potentially closing if business disruption continues at its current rate," he said.

For business owners, the holidays are an important time to make up for the lost time during the stay at home order.

"We've had such a rough 2020, with things slowing down, we've lost inventory with spoilage and everything," Gallagher said.

It seems most area shoppers know just how important it is this year.

The need hits close to home for shopper Malinda Abel.

"I'm a nurse and so we've been through a lot just in our community of healthcare," she said.

She said she wants to give back to businesses that have supported her fellow healthcare workers through the pandemic.

"We could buy online, and buy anything we want and find it anywhere," she said. "But I think that if we support the local business, we'll be doing the community good."

According to experts, shopping local does do good for the community in many ways.

"70% percent stays here in the local economy compared to spending in a big box store," said Opal-Wahoske.

During the pandemic, many small businesses have embraced curbside and online ordering, so you can still shop safely.

The support doesn't have to stop today.

"Shop local and shop small," Gallagher said.