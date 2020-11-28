Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 91, Plymouth 29
Brillion 59, Manitowoc Lutheran 32
Brookfield Central 66, Cedarburg 55
Cambria-Friesland 50, Parkview 30
Freedom 101, Waupaca 43
Germantown 85, Pius XI Catholic 40
Greenfield 51, Wauwatosa East 50
Lake Country Lutheran 55, Waukesha North 48
Martin Luther 70, Waukesha West 69
Merrill 52, Crandon 48, OT
Milwaukee DSHA 81, Mukwonago 60
New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Arrowhead 60
Oak Creek 51, Slinger 39
Shullsburg 42, Darlington 30
South Milwaukee 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/