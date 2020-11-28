One dead after crash in Village of Dorchester

(WAOW)- On Friday, the Marathon County Sheriff Deputies responded to the intersection of State Highway 13 on County Road A in the Village of Dorchester for a two vehicle crash.

Their investigation determined a passenger vehicle was traveling east on County Road A and went through a green traffic light making a left turn onto State Highway 13.

A semi tractor and trailer was traveling south on State Highway 13 and proceeded through the intersection against a red traffic light and struck the driver side of the passenger vehicle.

That driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as Faye Amo who was 91 years old and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi tractor appeared to be uninjured.