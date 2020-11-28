India farmers press on with protest despite offer to talk

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of farmers in and around the Indian capital are pressing on with their protest against agricultural legislation they say could devastate crop prices, while the government seeks talks with their leaders. Some protesters burned an effigy of Prime Minister Modi and shouted “Down with Modi,” as they rallied Saturday on New Delhi’s border with Haryana state. The protesting farmers were allowed to enter New Delhi late Friday after a day of clashes with police, who used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges to push them back. Many farmers have camped out on highways in Punjab and Haryana states for the last two months to protest the legislation. They say the laws could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices.