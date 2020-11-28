Fatal UTV crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY (WAOW)- The Wood County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a crash involving a truck and a UTV in the Township of Arpin Saturday morning.

It was near the intersection of State Highway 186 and County Highway K.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene they determined the female operator of the UTV had fatal injuries after being ejected from the UTV.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation indicates the UTV and semi truck were both traveling west on STH 186.

The driver of the UTV was trying to turn into a drive way to a field when they collided.

The crash is still under investigation and the names of those involved will not be released until family is notified.