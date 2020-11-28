Cool and Cloudy End to the Weekend

We had a wonderful Saturday with sunny skies and warm late November temperatures. An approaching cold front will be changing the weather conditions quite a bit in the next few days.

Sunday will be a cloudy and breezy day throughout the entire state. At times, areas to the south may see pockets of sunshine, but most times will be clouded over. There is a chance for evening flurries, and areas to the far north nearby the upper peninsula border will likely see lake effect snow. Only a dusting is forecast for most Northwoods cities, but areas of Ashland, Iron, and Vilas counties may see 1-3 inches of accumulated snowfall. A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon, leaving the high temperature in the mid-30s and strengthening winds to 10-20 miles an hour from the NW. The cold front will move cooler air into Wisconsin for Monday.

On the first day of the workweek, it is advised to bundle up. Cold air from the NW will reside in the region, causing the high to likely not even hit 30 degrees. Windy conditions will likely hang around for a bit, so the "feels like" temperature will likely fall into the teens for most of the area. Fortunately, there will still be some sun, and we will likely be fairly clear for most of the week following.

Tuesday will be the first day of December, and conditions will be around average. There will be partly or mostly sunny skies, so the day will look pleasant, but temperatures in the mid-30s will still be chilly. Mid to upper 30-degree weather will hang around all week and into the weekend. Most of the week will be dry and quiet except for a small chance of flurries on Friday and breezy conditions on Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your warm Saturday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 28-November 2020

On this day in Weather History

1988 - Thunderstorms spawned five tornadoes in North Carolina during the early morning hours. A powerful tornado ripped through one of the most densely populated areas of Raleigh destroying hundreds of homes and damaging thousands more. The tornado killed four persons along its 83 mile track, and injured 154 others. Total damage was estimated at more than 77 million dollars. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)