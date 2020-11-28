28 new deaths, 167 more hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were 28 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 167 people were newly-hospitalized according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Several counties did not report case counts on Thursday, which was Thanksgiving.

In a tweet the agency said that numbers may be delayed due to the holiday.

Because of delays in data collection, the daily totals don't always correlate to the actual number of deaths on a particular day, although they do over time. Deaths by day are reported by DHS HERE.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,843 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 4 from the day prior.

Of those, 400 are in the ICU, down 23 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 5,033 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 4,410 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The 28 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,285 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 306,770 or 80.6 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Nov. 28 28 167 3,285 16882 Nov. 27 17 57 3257 16715 Nov. 26 62 201 3240 16656 Nov. 25 63 248 3178 16457 Nov. 24 104 279 3115 16209 Nov. 23 6 107 3011 15930 Nov. 22 0 89 3005 15823 Nov. 21 51 208 3005 15734

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.