Wisconsin reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

(WAOW) — Wisconsin is reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since mid-September.

On Friday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases. While the sharp decrease in cases is encouraging, data may be seeing impacts of how, or if, county health departments are reporting cases for the duration of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new report of cases bring the total of those infected by the virus in the state to 375,837. Of those, 301,541, or 80.2%, are considered recovered.

The seven-day average for the percent of people testing positive is 27.8. Likely due to the small case increase today, within the last 24 hours the seven-day average of daily case increases dropped by over 700 to 4,413.

Wisconsin also reports another 17 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,257 (0.9% of those who test positive).

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.