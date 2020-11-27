Venezuela’s baseball season kicks off but virus takes a toll

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s storied baseball season kicked off Friday — and an economic crisis and global pandemic will make it one for the record books. Stadiums that have long been a temporary escape from the South American country’s mounting poverty and political turmoil were empty as players took their spots on the field. No fans were allowed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Players and coaches will have to undergo weekly testing to stay on the roster. Still, many were eager to get back to the nation’s favorite pastime.